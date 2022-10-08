Submit Release
LejeuneClaims.net Has Released Expedited Camp Lejeune Intake Form

New Camp Lejeune intake form allows victims to expedite their inquiry with an attorney and seek compensation potentially faster.

After the U.S. Government signed off on H.R.2192 - Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021, an overwhelming number of inquiries were submitted to dozens of law firms from retired military veterans and/or their families in hopes of seeking compensation for their injuries and suffering. 

The current problem is that millions of military personnel have been stationed at Camp Lejeune since its opening in 1941 and this has led to an enormous influx of complaints filed within the North Carolina court system which has only a fraction of the judges the federal system has. Due to this, victims may see delays in their hearings and possibly compensation for several years. 

LejeuneClaims.net has aimed to fix this and expedite the intake process. They’ve created a streamlined intake form that’ll allow you to enter all your information online in one simple place, that’ll be sent directly to a licensed attorney who will help simplify the process.

An employee of LejeuneClaims.net said, “We’re just trying to help those who are injured get assistance much faster than before. Our process has been streamlined and all intake forms are being processed that same day.”

According to a source familiar with the matter, “Law firms are being bombarded with people seeking assistance after being injured by the water at Camp Lejeune. That website {lejeuneclaims.net} is helping regular people get the information much faster than before.”

Anyone who believes they have been affected by the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, can visit lejeuneclaims.net/1/ to complete their evaluation form.

