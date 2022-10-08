OXFO OX1 Offers The Most Stylish Fold & Roll E-bike

One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, “We are really happy to make the whole idea happened. The idea for a fold-and-roll e-bike coming into our mind is during the pandemic when people became opener to the whole idea of enjoying nature and adopting a healthier lifestyle. E-bikes could help in traveling easily and folding the bike after the trek is over.”

The weight of OXFO OX1 is only 16.5KG, with a size of 720 x 350 x 580mm in folding. Although OXFO OX1 is extremely lightweight and portable, it could provide a massive 135 Km of range that takes away any anxiety because of the distance. It also comes with torque sensor technology that provides an immediate response from the bike. All the inspirations make OXFO OX1 an extremely enjoyable and yet practical to use. In the words of a user “OXFO OX1 is a joy to ride. I use it every day no matter how near or far I have to go.”

OXFO OX1 is light and robust, and it is made of magnesium alloy. Under the unibody design, it is ideally made for trekkers and bike lovers in mind. OXFO OX1 can be folded in as little as 10 seconds. After being folded, owners can roll it wherever they want along with the walk. OXFO has created a fundraiser campaign to make is help more people enjoy the modern urban lifestyle and create a greener future together. Those who want to know more about this revolutionary fold-and-roll e-bike should could check out on Indiegogo campaign, or click on OXFO’s official website: http://www.oxfobike.com/.

About OXFO

OXFO E-bike’s make a revolutionary design: a simple, refined and stunningly straight-line, patented unibody design-- A real head turner! And because all the cables are hidden inside the frame, nobody will be able to tell it is an electric bike. It will bring you unprecedented enjoyment. The perfect bike for all your outdoor activity needs and your daily commute. Its light-weight design means it can be easily folded into the car boot and the 4+2 travel combination will help you with much more outdoor cycling.

Ride OXFO E-bike, make the world a greener place to live, for you and for me and future generations.