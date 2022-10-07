Condolence Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Mass Shooting in Nong Bua Lam Phu Province, Thailand

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha to convey his condolences over the mass shooting that took place in Nong Bua Lam Phu province, Thailand, on 6 October 2022. The text of the letter is appended.

Condolence Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha

Dear Prime Minister Prayut,

I was shocked and saddened to learn of the mass shooting that took place in Nong Bua Lam Phu on 6 October 2022. This senseless act of violence took many innocent lives, most of whom were children. On behalf of the Singapore Government, I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims in this heart-breaking tragedy. I also wish all the injured swift recoveries.

This heinous act deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms. Singapore stands in solidarity with Thailand during this difficult time.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Prayut Chan-o-cha

Prime Minister

Kingdom of Thailand