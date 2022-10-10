Morgenrot Corporation Appoints Richard Ming as New CEO
Global cloud-based distributed computing leader appoints CEO at the helm of North America operations.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgenrot Corp. announced today that Richard Ming has been appointed as the CEO of the company. An executive with over 20 years of business leadership experience across multiple industries, Ming will be tasked to further grow Morgenrot's expanding footprint in North America.
Richard Ming was most recently the VP of Sales and Marketing at Pixelligent, a global leader in nanotechnology. Before that, he held various leadership roles at Technicolor, Timken Diamond Chain, and Tronox Cristal.
“We welcome the addition of Richard to our rapidly growing team across the globe,” said Hirotaka Inoue, CEO of Morgenrot Inc., the ultimate parent company of Morgenrot Corp. based in Tokyo, Japan. “We are impressed with Richard's experience and accomplishments, and we look forward to having him lead Morgenrot's North America growth efforts.”
While at Pixelligent, Richard Ming led the global commercial efforts which helped propel Pixelligent to be recognized as the highest performing advanced material manufacturer for AR/MR, sensors and optics, and advanced display technology markets.
“Morgenrot is developing the world's most efficient, cost effective and scalable platform for distributed computing,” Inoue added. “We believe our platform and associated products will greatly benefit fast growing industries such as complex simulation, AI, real-time remote rendering, VR CAVE systems, and other compute intensive applications. Richard will play a key role for Morgenrot in North America.”
Richard Ming received his MBA from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio Business School and holds a BS in Computer Information System from Cal-State Los Angeles. He is also a graduate of University of Chicago's CMI program at the Booth School of Business.
About Morgenrot
Morgenrot is an engineering driven startup that offers cloud based distributed computing solutions which allow end users to access high performance computing power anytime anywhere as needed. Our proprietary algorithm Excalibur® platform distributes computing tasks across our global network of thousands of servers, and significantly reduces project lead time and overall cost. Morgenrot aims to provide democratized supercomputing service across all industries powered by renewable energy sources to build an earth-friendly digital social infrastructure.
Find out more at: https://morgenrot.net/
Marketing Department
Morgenrot
+1 512-222-9180
marketing@morgenrot.net