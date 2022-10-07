Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt and Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church will close temporarily for maintenance

MACAU, October 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau will carry out maintenance work at the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt and the Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church in October.

These two exhibition spaces will be undergoing maintenance work from 10 to 21 October and from 24 to 28 October respectively and will be temporarily closed to the public during the referred periods, therefore we appreciate your attention and understanding.

For enquiries, please contact the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.