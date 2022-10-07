Submit Release
News Search

There were 256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,717 in the last 365 days.

Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt and Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church will close temporarily for maintenance

MACAU, October 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau will carry out maintenance work at the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt and the Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church in October.

These two exhibition spaces will be undergoing maintenance work from 10 to 21 October and from 24 to 28 October respectively and will be temporarily closed to the public during the referred periods, therefore we appreciate your attention and understanding.

For enquiries, please contact the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.

You just read:

Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt and Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church will close temporarily for maintenance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.