Airport conducts fuel farm exercise

MACAU, October 7 - Macau International Airport carried out the “Fire in the Fuel Farm Exercise 2022” in today’s afternoon to simulate the fire incident in the fuel farm tank. All participating entities cooperated closely with each other in accordance with the airport emergency plan to resolve the crisis. The exercise was deemed a success.

The “Fire in the Fuel Farm Exercise 2022” started at 14:30. The scenario was of a fire incident taking place in a fuel tank top due to static electricity. Nam Kwong Petroleum & Chemicals Co. Ltd., the fuel supplier, immediately activated the alarm in accordance with the airport emergency plan and moved away the vehicles parked nearby the incident area. The airport fire fighting station delivered their trucks immediately to the spot to put off the fire. Considering the high risk of the location, the commander-in-chief asked for additional support from the Fire Services Headquarters and evacuated the staff in the vicinity of the incident. No injuries were reported in the incident. The exercise lasted for 30 minutes which was concluded in an efficient manner.

The exercise was coordinated by CAM-Macau International Airport Company Ltd. The participating entities were the Unitary Police, the Macao Customs, the Public Security Police Force, the Fire Services, the Civil Aviation Authority, CAM-Macau International Airport Company Ltd., Nam Kwong Petroleum & Chemicals Company Ltd., the Macau Security Company Ltd., Menzies Macau Airport Services Ltd., MCS-Macau Catering Services Company Ltd. and Air Macau Company Ltd.