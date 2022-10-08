Rutland Barracks / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4005555
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/7/22 at approximately 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Terra Lane, Mendon
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Brian Gates
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
Victim: Concetta Pasquarello
Age: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/7/22 at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Terra Lane in Mendon, VT for a report of Brian Gates violating his conditions of release. Subsequent investigation resulted in Gates being arrested for violating conditions of release. He was transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was ultimately released on conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/22 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Not Available
