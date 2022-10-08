Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22B4005555

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Pat Tingle                             

STATION:  Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#:  802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME:  10/7/22 at approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Terra Lane, Mendon

VIOLATION:  Violation of Conditions of Release 

 

ACCUSED:  Brian Gates                                                  

AGE:  59   

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Mendon, VT

 

Victim: Concetta Pasquarello

Age: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Mendon, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

              On 10/7/22 at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Terra Lane in Mendon, VT for a report of Brian Gates violating his conditions of release. Subsequent investigation resulted in Gates being arrested for violating conditions of release. He was transported to the Rutland Barracks where he was ultimately released on conditions.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/10/22 at 12:30 PM

COURT:  Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: 

BAIL: 

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

Trooper Patrick Tingle

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place,

Rutland, VT, 05701

802-773-9101

 

