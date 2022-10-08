Weapons Offense

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005960

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

DATE/TIME: October 7, 2022, @ approximately 0151 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street, Springfield Vermont

VIOLATION: Weapon Offense

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of gunshots being fired in the area of Valley Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police responded to the area and were not able to locate any witnesses or people involved.

If anyone has helpful information about this morning’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4626 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov