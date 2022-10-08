Weapons Offense
CASE#: 22B1005960
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4626
DATE/TIME: October 7, 2022, @ approximately 0151 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street, Springfield Vermont
VIOLATION: Weapon Offense
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of gunshots being fired in the area of Valley Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police responded to the area and were not able to locate any witnesses or people involved.
If anyone has helpful information about this morning’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4626 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
