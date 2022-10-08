Submit Release
News Search

There were 263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,706 in the last 365 days.

Weapons Offense

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B1005960

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4626

 

DATE/TIME: October 7, 2022, @ approximately 0151 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street, Springfield Vermont

VIOLATION: Weapon Offense

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of gunshots being fired in the area of Valley Street in the Town of Springfield (Windsor County), Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police responded to the area and were not able to locate any witnesses or people involved.

 

If anyone has helpful information about this morning’s incident, please contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4626 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Weapons Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.