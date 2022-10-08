Manchin, Capito Announce $6.3 Million for Seven West Virginia Public Safety Programs

October 07, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $6,329,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for seven West Virginia programs dedicated to promoting public safety. The funding is made possible through the COPS Technology and Equipment Program (TEP) and will help communities develop and acquire effective technologies, equipment and interoperable communications to bolster crime prevention and response across the state.





“I am pleased to announce these seven critical investments from the Department of Justice to assist West Virginia communities in investigating, responding to and preventing crime,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help improve police effectiveness and the flow of information between the law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments for years to come and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen our justice systems and ensure the safety of all West Virginians.”





“West Virginians deserve to have safety and peace of mind in their neighborhoods and communities. The awards announced today will directly invest in towns and cities across West Virginia by supporting public safety initiatives that prevent crime and bolster our response efforts. I’m glad to announce this funding, and I am confident it will go a long way in helping our localities acquire cutting-edge technology and equipment that will help keep West Virginians safe,” Senator Capito said.





Individual awards listed below: