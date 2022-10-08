Submit Release
Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault will travel to South America to rally support for biodiversity and nature conservation ahead of COP15

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - From October 9 to 15, 2022, the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will be travelling to Chile, Argentina and Colombia to meet with his counterparts to rally support for ambitious action ahead of the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) and host the 20th Council session of the Canada-Chile Commission for Environmental Cooperation.

COP15 will bring together governments from around the world. The conference will be held in Montreal, Quebec, the seat of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity Secretariat, from December 7 to 19, 2022. COP15 will focus on protecting nature and halting biodiversity loss around the world. The Government of Canada's priority is to ensure that COP15 is a success for nature protection. There is an urgent need for international partners to halt and reverse the alarming loss of biodiversity worldwide.

