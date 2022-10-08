Submit Release
News Search

There were 273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,659 in the last 365 days.

The Well Lounge Med Spa Announces the Launch of Their New Website

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Well Lounge team, providing a wide range of health services and aesthetic treatments in the Newtown, PA, area, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. The med spa's new "home on the web" launched in the summer of 2022 and represents an improved way for people to learn about the available options, get answers to questions, interact with the team, and discover a partner in looking and feeling good.

Women and men seeking youthful-looking, glowing skin can find results at The Well Lounge, offering an extensive variety of non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures that enhance the skin and body. The menu of services is available online and includes injectables such as muscle-relaxing BOTOX® and other botulinum toxins, various types of volume-adding and collagen-stimulating facial fillers, skin resurfacing treatments, laser devices, and body contouring technology to reduce fat and tighten skin.

As fall gets underway, anyone who is interested in learning more about these treatments will now be able to find comprehensive information about any cosmetic procedure they may be considering. The website also allows visitors to learn more about The Well Lounge's experienced staff and modernized facilities. The new website has been designed with user-friendly features and a wide array of resources.

The website will also share the latest news about events and promotions at the med spa, explain how the VISIA® skin analysis system works, alert guests to VIP parties, highlight concierge medical programs, and provide pre- and post-procedure instructions to maximize ideal results. Visitors to the new site can also check out informative videos on treatments, read reviews from real patients, read the latest blog entries, check out combination packages, and browse stunning before-and-after photos in the image gallery of patients who have had aesthetic treatments at The Well Lounge.

More details are available at thewellnewtown.com.

For more information about aesthetic treatments in the Newtown, PA, area, contact The Well Lounge. Call 215-360-3940, visit the office, or fill out a contact form to schedule a consultation and learn more about what cosmetic procedures involve.


You just read:

The Well Lounge Med Spa Announces the Launch of Their New Website

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.