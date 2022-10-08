Kontrafouris Real Estate Group Reaches $200M in Sales

Thriving real estate business Kontrafouris Real Estate Group proudly announced recently that it had reached a staggering $200 million in sales, an exceptional feat for a relatively new player. Despite the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic, the company has managed to steadily expand and grow its portfolio.

Kontrafouris Real Estate Group

The Kontrafouris Real Estate Group was established by its owner Peter Kontrafouris, who is a hardworking and committed licensed real estate broker, in December 2020. He started his illustrious career in the real estate industry in 2014 at Coldwell Banker Realty as a licensed real estate professional. In 2018, he moved to RE/MAX and worked for them for two years before realizing that he had the business acumen, experience, training, and foresight to develop a real estate company of his own. Peter finished a degree in Global Economics and Marketing at Rutgers Business School located in Newark and New Brunswick.

The New Jersey-based entrepreneur and real estate broker has been nothing but accommodating, warm, and dedicated to his clients from the very beginning. He makes time to get to know them and hear them talk about their dream homes. In doing this, he gets a clear picture of the kind of property that his clients are looking for. It also enables him to find the most suitable prospects for them, making the experience more fruitful and meaningful for his clients.

Peter's clients have been very generous with their compliments and expression of gratitude for helping them find their dream homes. "Peter was very professional and always went the extra mile to help with all situations. He was very attentive and always responsive. I would highly recommend Peter for all your real estate needs," client Monica Sivulich shared.

In every business transaction, Peter is also best known for his transparency, making sure that his clients know everything there is to know about every property they inspect. Quite a lot of new homeowners express their disappointment when they are kept in the dark about the additional fees involved. Peter understands how frustrating this could get and has made it a point to guarantee that all the necessary charges and fees are appropriately revealed.

"This guy is hands down the best realtor in the USA. Pete goes above and beyond for all his clients, from phone calls to late-night texts to even making a document singable when you don't have time to print anything out. He's your man to go to for buying or selling a house," added Joe Pinand, another satisfied client.

The Kontrafouris Real Estate Group is currently a team of 10 and are growing. Giving a personal touch to every transaction has allowed them to connect with their clients on a different level, all while maintaining their professionalism. Having achieved so much together, there is no doubt that the Kontrafouris Real Estate Group will become one of the most successful real estate companies in the industry in the near future.

