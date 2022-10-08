Moms and Babies Donations

Miami, Fla. – Today, Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez joined Florida Department of Management Services Secretary Pedro Allende, Florida Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke and Assistant Deputy Secretary Melissa Jordan, and the Agency for Health Care Administration to launch a partnership with Simply Healthcare for a donation drop-off in Miami for mothers and babies. Simply Healthcare President Holly Prince, in addition to other local partners, were also in attendance.

This event officially opened the donation drive and encourages communities in and around Miami to donate essential goods to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. These donations will then be packed and transported to heavily impacted communities in Lee and Charlotte counties.

"When Florida needs to recover, we recover together. The entire state has joined hands to help those most impacted by this devastating storm," said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. "It was an honor to help gather supplies for mothers and babies in Miami today. This location will remain open for at least two weeks and continues sending supplies to communities who need it most."

“Simply is deeply committed to the communities in which we live and work, and we are rallying to our neighbors’ aid to ensure that Floridians have the resources and supports they need," said President of Simply Healthcare Plans Holly Prince. “Thank you to Lieutenant Governor Nuñez, the Florida Department of Health, and Agency for Healthcare Administration for your partnership and support at today’s Family Donation Drive to support families, mothers and babies impacted by Hurricane Ian in Lee and Charlotte counties.”

Today’s launch successfully collected pallets of water and diapers, car seats and booster seats, pack-n-plays, wipes, and crates of cereal.

Donation Location

All donations can be dropped off in the parking lot at: 9250 West Flagler St., Miami, FL 33174

Operating Hours A list of new items and donations needed most, alongside this week’s scheduled operating hours can be found below. Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday Noon – 4p.m.

Donations Needed

The following items are needed and should be in new condition:

Diapers

Baby wipes

Bottles with nipples

Bottle brush

Pacifiers

Onesies

Pack n’ Play / Bassinet

Car Seats

Booster Seats

Blanket

Infant Tylenol

Diaper cream

Bibs

Purified Water

Formula (powder and premix)

Baby food / spoons

Rice cereal

Thermometer

Gas drops Menstrual pads / Tampons

Witch hazel pads

Hemorrhoid cream

Dry Shampoo

Deodorant

Breast pads

Underwear

Nipple cream

Motrin

Tylenol

Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Mosquito repellant

Mosquito net for Pack n’ Play / Bassinet

Breast pump

Pedialyte

First aid kits

Hand sanitizer

The State of Florida and Simply Health extend our gratitude to those donating these much needed items to families. We continue to be fully committed to preserving the health and well-being of Floridians as we collectively recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.