Great Bend man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for 2019 child death

KANSAS, October 7 - GREAT BEND – (October 7, 2022) – A Great Bend man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his child in 2019, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Cody Lane Reed, 24, of Great Bend, was sentenced Wednesday in Barton County District Court by Judge Carey Hipp to 165 months on one count of second degree murder and 64 months for two counts of aggravated battery. The sentences are to be served consecutively in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Reed pleaded no contest to the charges in July 2022.

The case stems from the death of Reed’s 5-month-old child in January 2019. The case was investigated by the Great Bend Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nicole Southall of Schmidt’s office.