Submit Release
News Search

There were 282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,658 in the last 365 days.

Great Bend man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for 2019 child death

KANSAS, October 7 - GREAT BEND – (October 7, 2022) – A Great Bend man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his child in 2019, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Cody Lane Reed, 24, of Great Bend, was sentenced Wednesday in Barton County District Court by Judge Carey Hipp to 165 months on one count of second degree murder and 64 months for two counts of aggravated battery. The sentences are to be served consecutively in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Reed pleaded no contest to the charges in July 2022.

The case stems from the death of Reed’s 5-month-old child in January 2019. The case was investigated by the Great Bend Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nicole Southall of Schmidt’s office.

You just read:

Great Bend man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for 2019 child death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.