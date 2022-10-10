MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS AND FIRST AID
ReVision Youth launches mental health campaign focusing on mental health emergency preparedness and first aid on World Mental Health Day
More than half of people with a mental health condition in the U.S. did not receive any treatment in the last year.”WHITEFISH, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of the growing global mental health crisis, ReVision Youth announces the launch of the Mental Health Emergency Preparedness and First Aid campaign.
As many schools and organizations have emergency plans in place to support necessary action for physical health concerns stemming from natural and man-made disasters, this campaign encourages best practices for mental health concerns.
The ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic alone have exacerbated mental health challenges. The CDC and WHO reported “This increase in the prevalence of mental health problems has coincided with severe disruptions to mental health services, leaving huge gaps in care for those who need it most. For much of the pandemic, services for mental, neurological, and substance use conditions were the most disrupted among all essential health services reported by the WHO Member States. Many countries also reported major disruptions in life-saving services for mental health, including for suicide prevention.”
NAMI Montana reported “More than half of people with a mental health condition in the U.S. did not receive any treatment in the last year. Of the 47,000 adults in Montana who did not receive needed mental health care, 48.6% did not because of cost.” The need for low-cost solutions is evident.
Being proactive is key. Disaster drills run in schools and workplaces to reduce the threat of physical harm. However, there are few resources providing information about mental health or emotional emergencies. ReVision Youth has produced a two-page informational flyer entitled Mental Health Emergency Preparedness and First Aid, which has been designed to support individual, family, organizational, and community-level preparation and discussion.
The flyer will be distributed locally to schools and community centers throughout the Flathead Valley during the month of October. Although this campaign is locally focused, it is intended to support any individual or institution in need of this information. Requests for flyers can be made through the ReVision Youth website (revisionyouth.org) or by contacting Dr. Samantha Kinkaid at drsamanthakinkaid@gmail.com
About ReVision Youth: A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, ReVision Youth’s mission, and programs support survivors of human trafficking, displacement, and abuse, and vulnerable populations worldwide.
