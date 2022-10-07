TEACHERS ASSURED OF IMPROVED WORKING CONDITIONS

The Government through the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development assured teachers of its commitment to improve the working conditions and teachers’ salaries.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Education Hon. Lanelle Tanagada at this year’s World Teachers Day celebration today.

Hon. Tanagada said regardless of the many challenges faced by past and present governments, striving to improve the needs of teachers’ remains a priority.

“Consecutive governments including the current Government continues to take our teachers’ welfare and development seriously despite the many challenges faced and to improve the working conditions and pay of teachers,” Hon. Tanagada said.

She believed that improved working conditions including better pay is the key to attracting younger, dedicated and enthusiastic educators that are capable of transforming our education system. It is with this in mind that I wish to extend my Ministry’s greetings to all teachers and thank them for their service,” Hon. Tanagada said.

The Theme for this year’s celebration is “The transformation of education begins with teachers”, which, not only recognized the role of teachers in transforming education, but also highlights and celebrates the tireless efforts of teachers even during the difficult period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite all the challenges and changes these past events have brought, teachers continue to work hard in various capacities to help young children grow and learn, and shape the future of generations throughout the world,” Hon. Tanagada said.

Teachers serving under the Honiara and Guadalcanal Education Authorities gathered together in Honiara today to celebrate World Teachers Day in Honiara joined by final year students of the SINU Faculty of Education and Humanities as well as new teachers who started their journey in the teaching profession.

In commemorating this year’s World Teachers Day, the UNESCO, a United Nations body looking after education emphasizes the bold action which is needed to support teachers everywhere and to recognise their critical role in shaping the future of education.

ENDS///