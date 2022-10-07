Governor Newsom Inducts Inaugural #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Fellows 

Initiative helps create debt-free pathways to college while engaging students in service focused on K-12 education, climate action and food insecurity

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and higher education leaders, today swore in the first class of #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Fellows, more than 3,200 students pledging to serve communities across the state while earning money to pay for college.



“The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps proves the point that you don’t have to be something to do something,” said Governor Newsom. “Leadership can be found anywhere, and this program creates a new path for students from all backgrounds to make a real impact in our communities while earning money for college. I’m humbled and proud to join these young leaders today and look forward to what they’ll accomplish on this remarkable journey.”



This first-of-its-kind initiative provides undergraduate students at 46 colleges and universities across California the opportunity to earn $10,000 for committing to one year of service focused on three key issue areas for the state: K-12 education, climate action and food insecurity.





Governor Newsom joins CSO Josh Fryday and higher education leaders at College Corps swearing-in celebration

“In California, if you are willing to serve your community and give back in a meaningful way, we are going to help you pay for college. This is a win-win-win: Helping to pay for college, gaining valuable work experience, and having a meaningful impact on your community,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday.

In this first cohort, more than two-thirds of Fellows are Pell-eligible, and 64% are first-generation college students. AB 540 CA Dream Act students are also eligible to earn support for college through this program. Approximately 13,000 students over the next four years will take part in a year of service, providing nearly 6 million hours of service to our California communities.



College Corps Fellows will be placed with more than 600 community partner organizations across the state. Fellows in K-12 education will serve as tutors or mentors to public school students. Many Fellows will be placed directly in classrooms in school districts across the state, while others will support after-school programs run by non-profit organizations. Fellows tackling food insecurity will be placed with numerous food banks in addition to staffing food pantries on their own college or university campus. Fellows focused on climate action will plant trees, assist in wildfire mitigation work and support a variety of environmental education and community outreach efforts.



In 2020, Governor Newsom launched California Climate Action Corps, the country’s first statewide climate corps, with the mission of empowering Californians to protect their communities from the impacts of climate change. Both the Climate Action Corps and College Corps provide opportunities for volunteers to give back to underserved communities throughout California.



The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps is primarily funded through the California Comeback Plan and will support 3,250 students in the first year of this program.

