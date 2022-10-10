Two Hochglaube & DeBorde P.C. Lawyers Named to 2023 Best Lawyers® List

Two of the law firm's attorneys are included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, October 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hochglaube & DeBorde P.C. is pleased to announce that two lawyers have been included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.Best Lawyers has published their list for over four decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries."Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After four decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide," says CEO Phillip Greer.Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.Hochglaube & DeBorde P.C. would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2023 The Best Lawyers in America list: Mark Hochglaube - Appellate Practice, Criminal Defense: General Practice, and Criminal Defense: White-Collar Nicole Deborde Hochglaube - Criminal Defense: General Practice and Criminal Defense: White-CollarAbout Hochglaube & DeBorde P.C.Nicole DeBorde Hochglaube is an experienced criminal defense attorney and trial lawyer with over 20 years experience handling state and federal criminal matters at all phases from investigation through trial and post conviction and parole. As a former prosecutor, her experience brings valuable knowledge of criminal law from both sides of the fence allowing her to successfully solve her client’s problems in the most complex cases as well as the most basic.Hochglaube can often be seen in her role as legal analyst on major national networks as well as in frequent speaking engagements. She has served and continues to serve the bar in her capacity as a board member for the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Houston Bar Association's Criminal Law and Procedure Section Chair, current 2nd Vice President of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Criminal Defense Lawyers Project Board Member, and former President of HCCLA. She has been honored with a variety of awards including recognition as a Texas Super Lawyer and as a US News and World Reports Best Lawyers in America designation for many years. She received Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Associations prestigious Freedom Award in 2020.Her firm has the highest rating, AV, given by the legal directory Martindale-Hubbell. She was selected by Best Lawyers as 2017’s Lawyer of the Year in Criminal Defense for the Houston area. She is an active member of the White Collar, Election and Amicus Committees at NACDL. She strongly believes aggressive advocacy involves integrity and extreme preparation. Her hard work for her clients nets positive outcomes and, for this reason, she is trusted legal adviser to many facing criminal accusations. Her reputation for excellence among her peers, opponents and the judiciary has earned her the ability to serve her clients, from the highest profile to the everyday, hard-working individual accused, with excellence by helping them achieve the best possible resultsAbout Best LawyersBest Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For more than 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.