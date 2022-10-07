Video: California Supreme Court Justice talks historic nomination

Justice Patricia Guerrero talks about her recent confirmation as the state’s next chief justice, the lessons her parents taught her growing up, and why it’s important to have a diverse judiciary that represents the demographic makeup of California.
