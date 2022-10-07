Jason Made Releases New Single "My Alabama"
Fairhope native creates soulful tribute to the state.
Amazing vocal agility and lyrical prowess that transports everyone within earshot”FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Made releases his highly-anticipated new single "My Alabama" via Jason Made Music/AWAL. Available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Youtube Music, and anywhere music is sold.
— NPR
The self-produced, My Alabama explores Jason Made's warm blend of modern R&B with lush, soul-filled highs and lows. The track is the exploration of a new era for Jason Made, one that celebrates his life growing up in small-town Alabama, while painting a picture for listeners of balmy days, melting ice cream cones, and family fun. My Alabama is a supersized dose of nostalgia that makes the listener feel right at home.
ABOUT JASON MADE
Jason Made is a singer songwriter from Fairhope, Alabama. He began his musical journey in the heart of the church where he learned to create music that first and foremost connects with and moves the listener. Although his gospel roots are evident, "soulful" is an understatement if there ever was one. He has a voice that is at home in genres ranging from country to pop and rock & roll. Jason's influences are as varied as the songs he writes.
His music has been described as a mix of r&b, soul, rock & roll, and country. He cites artists like Prince, Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Al Green, and James Brown as some of his biggest influences. Jason Made has been writing and playing music professionally since nine years old and has performed for audiences nationwide.
He is currently working on his debut solo album, which is set to be released in 2023.
