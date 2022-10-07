Single mom sues Venice Family Clinic for vaccinating her minor daughter without consent
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Kimberly King, a single mom, filed a lawsuit on October 6, 2022, against Venice Family Clinic at the Compton Courthouse of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Venice Family Clinic is a Title X community health center in the City of Venice, County of Los Angeles, California. The lawsuit is assigned case number 22CMCV00347.
Ms. King, in her Complaint, alleges that she suffers emotional distress caused by the vaccination of her 16-year-old minor daughter without parental consent. She alleges that Venice Family Clinic’s employees vaccinated her daughter without consent at Carson High School on October 2, 2021, and October 23, 2021.
Ms. King’s claim falls under California Family Code Section 6920, which protects children’s health and safety, and makes it illegal for medical care professionals like nurses and doctors to provide medical treatment to children below 18 years of age without the consent of their parents.
Ms. King wants compensation for her medical bills from therapy, loss of income, and for her emotional distress, in an amount to be proved at trial.
According to Ms. King, Venice Family Clinic provides medical treatment to many children from low-income, educationally disadvantaged Black and Hispanic families who may not know they have a right to informed consent before medical treatment. Ms. King became aware of her daughter's vaccination without consent after receiving an email from Healthvana showing that her daughter was vaccinated.
Ms. King wants Venice Family Clinic to change its minor consent policy by ensuring that its employees do not provide medical treatment to minors without the physical presence of their parents, who must show proof of their relationship with the child.
The two parties will appear in court on a date to be determined by Judge Michael Schultz of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Because Ms. King is opposed to COVID vaccines for religious and other reasons, she has received therapy for anxiety. Currently, she suffers from anxiety over the possible harm the COVID vaccines may have caused to her minor daughter.
Vincent Unuorakpor
