Garland Tech Inc. to merge with TransformITive Inc.
Garland Tech Inc., headquartered in Siskiyou County California is merging with TransformITive, a Berkeley California based technology advisory firm.MOUNT SHASTA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garland Tech, owned by Sean Garland, has been a regional leader in IT technology implementation and design for over 25 years. Garland Tech clients range from mom-and-pop accounting offices to large scale manufacturing, schools, municipalities, and local governments. Specialties have included Google Workspace, Google Education and Chromebook deployments, Azure Cloud deployments, advanced networking, Microsoft platforms, security and surveillance.
TransformITive is an IT and technology consulting agency focusing on business transformation and optimization, leveraging Microsoft M365 and Azure solutions, building or augmenting IT systems and teams as a premier Microsoft partner. TransformITive takes advantage of Microsoft’s advanced security capabilities, AutoPIlot Zero Touch deployment, and the advanced collaboration capabilities present in Teams, Teams Phone, and SharePoint, enabling teams to compete anywhere, anytime, securely.
“This merger represents a sea change in terms of what we will bring to any new or existing client. Our ability to provide 24/7/365 monitoring and support alongside strategic advisory services to our customers has increased significantly while also providing expertise in everything from small, local business needs to enterprise-scale ventures with security and reliability at the core of every engagement.”
“We’re also excited at the opportunity to create and train high school and college graduates in the County for the jobs of tomorrow in technology. These jobs can bring meaningful salaries, not dependent on tourism or other seasonal businesses. We feel it is a fantastic way for us to give back to our community and create opportunity at the same time.”
Garland Tech will officially rebrand as “Garland Tech, a TransformITive Company.” Garland Tech alongside TransformITive will provide expanded services in Northern California, and globally under the TransformITive brand.
