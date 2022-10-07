Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

                                                                                                          

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2005641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/05/22 at 2314 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 100 S Main St #2, St. Albans   

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Tiffanie Flood   

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton , VT  

 

VICTIM: Lori Goodwin

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/05/22 at approximately 2314 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from a residence at 100 S Main St #2 in St. Albans. The victim, Lori Goodwin, provided a written statement as well as video footage of the incident.

 

On 10/07/22 at approximately 1245 hours, Troopers located the accused, Tiffanie Flood (26) of Swanton at her residence. An interview was conducted and ultimately Flood was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court as well as a no trespass order for the victims residence.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 at 0830 hours      

COURT: Franklin

LODGED -   NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

