St. Albans Barracks/ Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2005641
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/05/22 at 2314 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 100 S Main St #2, St. Albans
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Tiffanie Flood
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton , VT
VICTIM: Lori Goodwin
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/05/22 at approximately 2314 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from a residence at 100 S Main St #2 in St. Albans. The victim, Lori Goodwin, provided a written statement as well as video footage of the incident.
On 10/07/22 at approximately 1245 hours, Troopers located the accused, Tiffanie Flood (26) of Swanton at her residence. An interview was conducted and ultimately Flood was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court as well as a no trespass order for the victims residence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993