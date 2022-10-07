Pason to Release 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 2, 2022

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. PSI intends to release its 2022 third quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Pason will be conducting a conference call for interested analysts, brokers, investors, and media representatives to review its 2022 third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The conference call dial-in numbers are 1-888-664-6383 or 1-416-764-8650, and the call will be simultaneously audio webcast via: www.pason.com/webcast. You can access the fourteen-day replay by dialing 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677, using password 656202#. An archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on Pason's website at www.pason.com/investors.

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through our subsidiary Energy Toolbase (ETB), we provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For more information about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact investorrelations@pason.com.

