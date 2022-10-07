ALLETE to announce third quarter financial results Nov. 9

ALLETE Inc. ALE will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the stock markets open on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Following the release, ALLETE Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors related to performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may participate in the conference call live by registering at www.allete.com/earningscall, or by accessing the listen-only webcast on ALLETE's website, www.allete.com.

The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.

ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D.; and New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com.

