Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,962 in the last 365 days.

Governor meets with reproductive health care providers

ALBUQUERQUE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday met with reproductive health care providers to hear firsthand about their work delivering comprehensive reproductive health care to New Mexicans.

The governor and providers discussed recruiting and training health care staff, investing in provider training, provider reimbursement, and the importance of the actions the governor has taken to safeguard abortion access and protect abortion providers in New Mexico.

“As more states move to restrict and prohibit access to abortion and reproductive care, New Mexico will continue to not only protect access, but to expand and strengthen reproductive health care throughout the state,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “The dedicated providers across New Mexico deserve to be supported by their state government. With the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship, we are growing our own nurses and doctors and medical staff, and we will continue to look at ways to fund debt-free physician education to ensure that every New Mexican has access to a provider when they need care.”

The governor has taken unprecedented steps to protect access to a full spectrum of reproductive health care in New Mexico, including enacting legislation repealing an antiquated state law that would have criminalized abortion providers upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Following the Supreme Court opinion ending nationwide protections for abortion access, the governor signed an executive order further safeguarding access to reproductive health care by protecting abortion providers in New Mexico, making it clear that New Mexico will not cooperate with extradition attempts from other states that choose to enforce draconian laws and attempt to prosecute patients or providers.

In August, Gov. Lujan Grisham signed an additional executive order further expanding access to reproductive health care in the state of New Mexico by designating $10 million of the governor’s capital outlay funds for the development of a reproductive health care clinic in Doña Ana County. The clinic will be aimed at fortifying and expanding New Mexicans’ access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including regular preventative care, family planning, prenatal care, labor and delivery, postpartum care and support, lactation counseling and support, abortion, and appropriate medical management of miscarriage and pregnancy loss.

Additionally, Gov. Lujan Grisham has expanded cost-free access to contraception and invested in expanded access to Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARC). Under the governor’s leadership New Mexico is leading the country in reproductive health policy implementation in the Medicaid arena, with the state’s Medicaid population having seen a marked decrease in teen births.

You just read:

Governor meets with reproductive health care providers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.