Blue INK Security is changing the way companies prevent security breaches

We set out to build a portfolio of targeted solutions that make it easy to see where the threats are and what can be done with limited resources to mitigate them.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched today, a Texas-bases cyber security startup, Blue INK Security, is raising the bar on how small and medium enterprises (SMEs) prevent falling victim to damaging cyber-attacks. The company is launching a portfolio of services geared specifically towards implementing critical security controls required by cyber insurance brokers and breach experts. They are developing tools to make it easier than ever to see which threats a company is exposed to and which security controls yield the best return on investment. This is invaluable for most SMEs working with limited budgets and limited resources. By avoiding damaging cyber-attacks, they are helping their clients gain access to better cyber insurance products.
“After spending two-decades developing solutions for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small startups, it became very clear that everyone struggles with competing priorities and limited resources to fight the bad guys singularly focused on breaking in and causing irreparable damage.”, said Blue INK Security co-founder and CEO, Frank Luzsicza. “We set out to build a portfolio of targeted solutions that make it easy to see where the threats are and what can be done with limited resources to mitigate them, especially now when our investment dollar needs to stretch a little further than before.”
In addition to providing preventative services to implement security controls, the company is dedicated to making sure their customers understand the problems and solutions clearly and are building tools and content to make it a reality.
“Blue INK Security is dedicated to defending the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from cyber threats and helping to navigate the complex world of cyber insurance. We are on a mission to build a purpose-driven company with simple, effective, affordable solutions.”, said Blue INK Security co-founder and CTO, Josh Sudbury. “We are developing a cyber risk dashboard unlike anything else out there, to help SMEs see exactly there the threats are and what they can do with a limited budget to mitigate them. This level of visibility and relationship between attack surface, cyber risks, threats, and security controls will help us deliver tangible value where it is needed the most.”
With many free resources available online at www.blueINKsecurity.com and their YouTube channel, this startup is creating safer, happier clients, that stress less about cyber breaches.
About Blue INK Security:
Blue INK Security is headquarters in Frisco, TX and offers cyber security solutions in the US nationwide. It helps small and medium enterprises (SMEs) gain access to better cyber insurance products by deploying solutions that are preventing damaging cyber-attacks. They partner with the foremost cyber broker and cyber insurance firms serving the SME market to offer 360-degree protection from cyber threats.
