Sayers Is Proud To Announce Partnership With Infinite Blue
Sayers and Infinite Blue are excited about an equally beneficial partnership that will help support growth in their respected industries.AUDUBON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery (BC/DR) planning and response management software, has forged a strategic partnership with Sayers, a leader in IT consultancy services. This partnership enables Sayers to bolster its portfolio of solutions offered by reselling and implementing Infinite Blue’s award-winning software BC in the Cloud®, along with its Mass Communication tool Sendigo®.
“As we continue to evolve our products and grow our global footprint, it’s important that we expand our partnerships to support that growth,” said Frank Shultz, Chairman and CEO of Infinite Blue. “We are excited to partner with Sayers to further broaden our reach and help more companies achieve their goals of becoming operationally resilient.”
As a fully integrated solution, BC in the Cloud (BCIC), enables organizations to plan, prepare, test, manage, and notify teams how to respond to any potential business disruption. Through a team of industry experts and software suite with a 99.99% guarantee in uptime, Infinite Blue gives leading organizations worldwide clarity and control over disruptions that impact their day-to-day business.
“Partnering with Infinite Blue enables us to offer comprehensive business continuity management, planning and response applications that will help our customers be more resilient when issues arise,” said Doug Close, Sr. Vice President – Solutions. “As a trusted advisor, it’s important that we offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for our customers and Infinite Blue’s proven products are a welcome addition to our offering.”
BC in the Cloud helps companies with a commitment to organizational resiliency by providing an intuitive, full featured product with shared data, automated workflows, reporting and embedded mass notification. It is further enhanced by Infinite Blue’s Advisory services team. The product has the flexibility to meet the unique needs of customers and their level of BC/DR maturity. BC in the Cloud is built on Infinite Blue’s low-code platform allowing for greater product flexibility and quick implementation of enhancements. It is currently used worldwide by more than 500,000 users and serves more Fortune 10 companies than any other BC/DR planning solution.
About Sayers
For decades, Sayers has been an innovative technology partner for client growth by creating customized IT solutions designed to address critical needs in an organization’s infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud environments. Sayers utilizes a consultative approach focused on the client’s unique business and industry challenges to achieve measurable and sustainable solutions. Access engineering expertise designed to seamlessly integrate with any technical team and support ongoing IT initiatives.
About Infinite Blue
Infinite Blue empowers organizations to rapidly build ready and resilient operations and engage personnel across the enterprise. With 99.99% guaranteed uptime and a team of industry experts, they give leading organizations worldwide, including four of the Fortune 10, clarity and control over business disruptions.
Chris Warfield
Sayers
+1 866-358-5226
hello@sayers.com