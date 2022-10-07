Raleigh, N.C.

Oct 7, 2022

The N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) announced today, Friday, Oct. 7, that state tax relief is available to victims of Hurricane Ian in North Carolina.

NCDOR will not assess certain late filing and late payment penalties for licenses, returns, or payments due from Sept. 28, 2022, through Feb. 15, 2023, if the license is obtained, the return is filed, or the tax is paid by Feb. 15, 2023. For detailed information about the state tax relief, see https://www.ncdor.gov/media/13655/open.