Creation Technologies Names Karoline Lariviere as Chief Human Resources Officer
Lariviere brings 20+ years of leadership experience including global business and HR strategy planning and implementation in the tech and healthcare industries.
We are delighted to welcome an experienced leader like Karoline to Creation. Her expertise in business transformation, growth plans, retention, and culture will be extremely beneficial to the company.”BOSTON, MA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creation Technologies, an end-to-end, scalable Global Electronic Manufacturing Services provider, today announced the appointment of Karoline Lariviere as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Lariviere will be responsible for leading Creation’s global human resources organization.
— Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO
Lariviere brings over 20 years of leadership experience including global business and HR strategy planning and implementation in the technology and healthcare industries. She joins Creation from Fresenius Medical Care where she was Senior Vice President of Human Resources.
“We are delighted to welcome a highly experienced leader like Karoline to Creation,” said Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies. “Her expertise in business transformation, growth plans, retention, culture, and change management will be extremely beneficial to the company.”
“I am excited to be joining Creation to support their continued growth,” said Lariviere. “I look forward to working with the team to build HR strategies aligned with the business, drive talent and performance management programs, and extend the exciting elements of the Creation culture.”
Lariviere holds a Bachelor of Science from Bryant University and a Masters in HR Management and Industrial Labor Relations from Cornell University.
About Creation Technologies
Creation Technologies (www.creationtech.com) provides total electronics product lifecycle solutions including turnkey design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing and fulfillment to its customers around the world. Since 1991, Creation has been focused on making it easy for OEMs to ‘say yes’ to their customers. The company of over 4,000 people operates 14 manufacturing locations, two design centers and a rapid prototyping center in the USA, Canada, Mexico and China. Its OEM customers are in the Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Tech Industrial markets.
Craig Conrad
Creation Technologies
+1 857-214-4338
craig.conrad@creationtech.com
