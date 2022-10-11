HIP Video Promo presents: BOSCO premieres "Lady Laces" videos on Music-News.com

BOSCO knows precisely how to craft appealing instrumentals and catchy hooks. "Lady Laces" (video directed by Jared Sagal) could be the best BOSCO project yet.

From the moment 5-year-old BOSCO got his hands on a guitar, his love and desire for making music emerged. He grew up listening to Johnny Cash and The Beach Boys on his record player and took to songwriting at 14. As he played and practiced, the rhythm and words would take control of him until he eventually completed a song. Now with years of experience going through the creative process from start to finish, BOSCO knows precisely how to go about crafting appealing instrumentals and catchy hooks. He did it with “Wicked Woods,” “Raven,” and “Brothers,” and he has done it again with “Lady Laces.” With its lyrical and visual storyline, it could be the best BOSCO project yet!

Every word builds this love song for “Lady Laces.” While we do not know who she is, it never matters because for BOSCO, “Lady Laces” is a love song to music – specifically, the music you can hold and own through records, an art form often overlooked in the present day. BOSCO lives on to appreciate that flavor of vinyl music coming out of a record player. He said, “Everything that happens in our lives can be tied to music. What a sad, sad world this would be without it.” That is the whole point of this single. Today’s music listeners don’t often collect physical versions of their favorite artists’ releases with so much music readily available a few clicks away, yet there is something more personal and intimate about connecting with the artist and their work via the old-school favorite medium. BOSCO continues to collect and revere records and record players for this reason, and this roots rock hit spotlighting his undying love for them latches onto your mind with a gratifying earworm chorus that you will subconsciously have on repeat after only one listen.

Within the first minute, BOSCO is texting a “record thief” to have her retrieve the record for the song stuck in his head. It could very well be “Lady Laces.” In between the clips revealing how she tries to get her hands on the package, he narratively sings “Lady Laces” to the person beyond the camera with his apparent passion. In the end, right around the key change, a couple of kids end up with the record – who are actually the executive producer Jared Sagal’s son and his friend. It represents BOSCO’s hope for the love and creation of music and the exploration of the arts as a whole to continue in the younger generation and those to come as much as possible.

