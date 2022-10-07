autotext.me and The Automotive Training Institute partner to give members customer retention features to boost business

autotext.me and ATI partnership announcement

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me proudly announces its partnership with the Automotive Training Institute (ATI), the leading consulting and coaching company serving auto and collision repair shops.

As a silver partner, autotext.me offers exclusive, monthly discount pricing to ATI members who become new autotext.me clients. Clients will further benefit from autotext.me’s best-in-class Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) and customer retention features to boost business and the customer service experience.

“If you're not doing a courtesy vehicle inspection on every vehicle that comes into your shop, you’re doing a disservice to your customers. Furthermore, when you do inspections, why would you not leverage the latest in digital vehicle inspection technology to help present a clear and concise visual to your customers about what decisions they need to make regarding their vehicles’ health?" states Jim Silverman, Partner Relationship Manager at ATI.

autotext.me’s customer retention features include service reminders, follow-ups, and the Rewards and Referrals loyalty program. AI powered service reminders detect due services including oil changes, state inspections, and tire rotations. The follow-up feature gives shops more control to better manage their follow-up process. Clients can send their customers a follow-up message that includes a link to a mobile-friendly landing page, which allows them to choose from multiple social review sites that have been preselected by the shop.

“autotext.me’s service reminders enable shops to focus more on the work, while our software queues the follow-ups,” explains Chris Cloutier, autotext.me founder and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care. “Combined with our rainy day, follow-up, and appointment reminders, shops are equipped with a simple, automated tool to both look after their clients and keep business flowing through their bays.”

autotext.me’s exclusive Rewards and Referrals program is built to recognize customer loyalty and give meaningful rewards for referrals. Rewards and Referrals enables shops to quickly track and map referrals to customers via a visual referral tree. The program is fully customizable, giving shops the ability to create their own point structure for customer referrals and visits and define rewards.

Because autotext.me is created and developed by a shop owner, the company is uniquely positioned to understand the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me is a cloud-based tool delivering simple, digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and customer rewards and referrals. autotext.me has been proven to be an easy-to-implement, timesaving solution to common industry problems and is available to benefit all shop owners.

