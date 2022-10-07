Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Generate A Revenue of USD 27.73 Bn by 2027, Globally, at 4.0% CAGR

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market by IngredientY

Rise in demand from elderly population for its better taste and ease of consumption drive the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy aging and proactive consumption of nutritional interventions and increase in adoption of RTD (Ready-to-Drink) dietary supplements drive the growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market. On the other hand, stringent rules and regulations restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global liquid dietary supplements market size is anticipated to reach $27.7 million with a considerable CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Rise in number of health conscious population is the major driving factor. Other than that, surge in consumption of probiotic drinks is also boosting the growth of the market. At the same time, the key market players are focusing on R&D activities for the development of better liquid supplements for various nutritional deficiencies. This in turn, is fueling the growth of the market even more.

Youngsters can consume a lot of calories from where their daily nutrition gets fulfilled. Whereas an elderly person can eat a few calories because of poor dental health, diabetes, or other health issues. Also, due to a significant change in agricultural methods, including the use of synthetic fertilizers & pesticides, the nutritional value of foods has been reduced considerably in the modern times. So, maintaining a healthy diet that supplies all the necessary vitamin and mineral is a common challenge for old people.

Liquid nutritional supplements are an ultimate source that can provide all the essential nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in a drink to improve nutritional status. These drinks are available in a wide array of tastes and flavors. These supplements can be juice like, sometimes milk like, but not always milk based. When consumed, they get absorbed directly into the blood stream, thereby are considered as more effective than pills or powders.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to implement global lockdown, which resulted to temporary halt of manufacturing facilities of liquid dietary supplements, especially in the initial period. The supply chain was disrupted, due to which, manufacturers faced a lot of challenges in import & export activities. Shortage of labor was another major issue. These factors hampered the market to some extent. Nevertheless, the market has already started to recover and is going to boom back soon.

In addition, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, attributed to presence of large population base, growth of healthcare scenario, rise in healthcare expenditure, and several government initiatives in emerging economies like China, India, and others. With this drift on board, the global liquid dietary supplements market is anticipated to gather immense growth prospects in the years to come.

What is the biggest market for dietary supplements?

North America dominated the market for dietary supplements and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.8% in 2021. It is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period on account of the growing use of products with high nutritional value and low calory content.

Covid-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to closure of manufacturing operations and the production of dietary products faced disruptions in the supply chain, thereby affecting the liquid dietary supplements market negatively during the first phase of the lockdown.

• On the other hand, the fact that mineral and vitamin supplements have proved to be quite effective in boosting the immunity of individuals has impacted the market positively.

Based on region, North America accounted for the major share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. Moreover, this region is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global liquid dietary supplements market discussed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, Bayer, BASF, Koninklijke DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Glanbia, Amway, and Liquid Health, Inc.

Allied Market Research has segmented the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market report on the basis of procedure, application, end-user, and region:

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest.

