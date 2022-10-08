Burns Funding Secures $300,000 in a Matter of Weeks for Banker, Who Eyes Passive Income Opportunities
Burns Funding, started by Peter J. Burns III, helps entrepreneurs and investors secure private capital by leveraging their credit score.
We take great pride when it comes to helping entrepreneurs or other individuals secure funding in a timely manner.”LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burns Funding, the alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors secure private capital by leveraging their credit score, has helped a banker from the Midwestern United States secure $300,000 in a matter of weeks.
— Peter J. Burns, III
The investor, Joshua Kobe, will now use that capital, with Burns Funding’s help, to invest in passive income opportunities.
“We take great pride when it comes to helping entrepreneurs or other individuals secure funding in a timely manner,” said Burns. “After all, such borrowers typically aren’t seeking money unless there is an opportunity they want to immediately capitalize on, or they need to erase a liability.”
For Kobe, the securing of capital is the byproduct of discipline and hard work. After suffering a financial setback in 20s, when his infant son had a rare form of cancer that led him to a bankruptcy, Kobe built his credit score well above 800, a mark which can unlock hundreds of thousands of dollars in the hands of the experienced underwriting team at Burns Funding.
Kobe, whose son survived thanks to his sacrifice, said he probably would not have even entertained the idea had he not met Peter J. Burns III, the founder of Burns Funding, a year earlier, when he was his personal banker.
“After meeting Peter and reading about his success, I asked for one of his business cards,” Kobe said. I stashed that card in a drawer. And then during the summer, I came across the card and reached out. Within weeks, the funds were flooding my bank account.
“As a banker, I have seen very few models like Peter’s, where you secure loans based on your creditworthiness, and then buy assets that produce passive income, which will pay off the loans. It’s a life-changing opportunity.”
Kobe prides himself on being conservative and not overextending himself. He once drove the same car until it had 310,000 miles on it. The 42-year-old is taking that same approach by vetting the investment opportunity with Burns and his company as well as consummating the deal with a contract.
“I have done my homework,” said Kobe. “It’s gotten to the point where I will trust, but verify as we go forward. That’s because I worked so hard for so long to get my credit to where it is, and I don’t want to do anything to jeopardize it.
“Look I’m not looking to have Donald Trump money. But at the same time, it could change the trajectory for a kid that grew up in the inner city, and had to struggle to get where he is.”
About Peter J. Burns III
Based today in La Jolla, California, Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of a successful entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, he started Club Entrepreneur as a way to bring entrepreneurs together in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding as a way to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur that needs money can secure it.”
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here