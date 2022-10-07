Submit Release
Atari Announces 10-Year License Extension for Rollercoaster Tycoon

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers —announced today a 10-year license extension for RollerCoaster Tycoon® with the franchise's creator, Chris Sawyer. Under the new agreement, Atari will seek to develop new titles, expand digital and physical distribution, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations as part of a long-term plan to bring the franchise to new heights.

The original RollerCoaster Tycoon title was released for PC in 1999. Over the next two-plus decades, the park-and-ride building and management simulator would expand onto consoles, mobile devices, and into virtual reality.

Atari announced the company's intent to renew the license in the Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Results, released on July 27, 2022.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA).

©2022 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Press Contact
Jessica Timms and Tabitha Beidleman
UberStrategist Inc.
pr@uberstrategist.com
1-646-844-8388


