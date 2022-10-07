Submit Release
Pennsylvania Couple Sues SilverOnyx After Pressure Cooker Explosion

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Thomas McCall and Dana Howard-McCall, residents of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, alleging that they were burned by a defective SilverOnyx Electric Pressure Cooker.

The McCalls' pressure cooker explosion occurred in in October 2020 when the lid to their SilverOnyx pressure cooker opened while the contents were still under pressure. In its Owner's Manual, SilverOnyx claims it has a "safety feature" meant to stop such an accident from happening. According to the Complaint, the SilverOnyx cooker "failed to properly function as to prevent the lid from being removed with normal force." The representation that SilverOnyx was safe to use is "not just misleading, but flatly wrong," according to the Complaint, which seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the plaintiffs.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

