Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,960 in the last 365 days.

The Best Domestic Vodka Comes from Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Forge, the Pennsylvania-made vodka from Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc., has earned a Double Gold Medal for "Best Domestic Vodka" from The Fifty Best, an unbiased guide to wines and spirits that achieves the highest standards of spirits evaluations through rigorous tasting methodology. A panel of judges determined the winner through a blind tasting of American-made, unflavored vodkas that they scored using a five-point system.

Making Pennsylvania-made spirits is not new for the team at Jacquin's. The family-owned company has been around since 1884 and known internationally for their innovative liqueurs. The recent release of The Union Forge Vodka is the first major innovation for Jacquin's since third-generation owner John Cooper assumed the role of CEO in 2020.

"The Union Forge represents the same spirit and resilience of Jacquin's and Pennsylvania," says Manali Tijoriwala, head of product development at Jacquin's. "Receiving a Double Gold Medal for "Best Domestic Vodka" is an honor and tribute to the team's hard work." 

A Product with Deep Local Roots

The Union Forge is Pennsylvania's Vodka, it's handcrafted by Union Local 500 at the oldest continually run distillery in state; made with Pennsylvania Rye sourced from McKean Country and pure spring water from the Allegheny National Mountains. The award-winning vodka has delicious, creamy-vanilla notes but it's the Pennsylvania Rye that gives it a clean, crisp, and spicy finish.

Since its launch in March 2022, The Union Forge has made community engagement a priority. In the most recent of its many community giveback initiatives, The Union Forge partnered with several bars around the state over Labor Day weekend to raise money for local food banks. This is only the beginning for The Union Forge, which has several forthcoming community investments, including a donation to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE as part of their Neighborhood Bar Program).

"As a native Pennsylvanian, it's exciting to be affiliated with a brand that not only delivers quality but has a strong commitment to supporting our local communities," says Stephanie Ridgway, brand ambassador for The Union Forge. "Bars and restaurants across the state who share our ethos have embraced the brand and joined us to help raise money in support of both local and national charities."

The Union Forge Vodka is available for $19.99 in 750ml at major spirits retailers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, California, Delaware, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.

IMAGES HERE
UnionForgeVodka.com | @UnionForge

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-domestic-vodka-comes-from-pennsylvania-301643895.html

SOURCE Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc.

You just read:

The Best Domestic Vodka Comes from Pennsylvania

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.