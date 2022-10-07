Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,042 in the last 365 days.

Northern Superior Files Technical Report For The Chevrier Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") SUPNSUPF reports that it has filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada", with an effective date of October 20, 2021 and a completion date of September 23, 2022 (the "Report"). The Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chapais-Chibougamau Camp in Quebec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX-V under the symbol "SUP", and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "NSUPF".

For further information, please contact:

Thomas F. Morris PhD., P.Geo.,FGAC, ICD.D
President &CEO, Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Tel: (705) 525‐0992
Fax:(705) 525‐7701
Email: info@nsuperior.com
www.nsuperior.com

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/719517/Northern-Superior-Files-Technical-Report-For-The-Chevrier-Project

You just read:

Northern Superior Files Technical Report For The Chevrier Project

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.