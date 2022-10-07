Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,982 in the last 365 days.

FWC waives 2022-2023 commercial stone crab trap tag requirements in affected counties

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed an Executive Order to waive the commercial stone crab trap tag requirements in Northeast and Southwest Florida for the remainder of the 2022-2023 license year.

This waiver is intended to help stone crabbers impacted by Hurricane Ian return to business as soon as possible. Effective immediately, commercial fishermen licensed to harvest stone crabs with traps are not required to affix trap tags to their traps in state and federal waters off St. Johns, Putnam, Flagler, Volusia, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties. Trap tags are still required on commercial stone crab traps in all other state and federal waters off Florida.

This waiver extends through the end of the 2022-2023 commercial stone crab harvest season, including the 15-day post-season trap removal period.

“Hurricane Ian impacted a major portion of the Florida fishing community, and we will be with them every step of the way as they rebuild stronger than before,” explained FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “As we work with our partners and stakeholders to identify the needs of commercial fishers impacted by this powerful storm, we will continue to use all available resources to support them.”

“Getting Florida’s commercial fishing industry the assistance they need to recover from this disaster is a top priority for the FWC,” stated FWC Commissioner Robert Spottswood. “This waiver is just one step of many we are taking to provide relief to those fishermen affected by Hurricane Ian.”

“We are committed to assisting our commercial fishing industry in their recovery from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian while assuring the conservation of our resources,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “Waiving these requirements will help fishermen get back on their feet and back in the water as quickly as possible, ultimately stimulating the economy in areas of the state which are most in need after Ian’s devastating impacts.”

Visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Commercial Regulations” and “Stone Crab” for more information on commercial stone crab regulations. You can also download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp for updated regulations.

You just read:

FWC waives 2022-2023 commercial stone crab trap tag requirements in affected counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.