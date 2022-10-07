Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,047 in the last 365 days.

FWC reminds boaters: Use caution after Hurricane Ian

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the focus of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) remains on search and rescue, cleanup, and the safety of Florida’s residents and visitors. The FWC reminds boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and inland waterways. Some areas are still experiencing high water and flooding, and might not be accessible. If you are in affected areas, please stay off the water and out of the way of boats directly involved in storm response.

If you must go on the water, proceed with extreme caution, maintain a safe speed at all times and remember Florida Statutes require all vessel operators to maintain a slow speed (minimum wake) within 300 feet of any emergency vessel when the emergency lights are on. Even if you are familiar with the route and surrounding area, expect to find new underwater hazards, so pay close attention and look out for submerged navigation aids and changes to water depth caused by shifting sands. Storms can cause hazardous water conditions by altering the location and condition of pilings, trees, shoals, sandbars and navigation markers. As always, ensure you and any passengers on board are wearing lifejackets.

If you are on the water after sunset, observe any curfews in place in your area, elevate your awareness and attention to your surroundings, use navigational lights, and remain at a slow speed.

“The FWC takes the quality and safety of our waterways very seriously. We have damaged and submerged navigation markers, displaced vessels and other debris in some waterways that might not be visible. Please use caution.” said FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader Maj. Rob Beaton.

Report missing or damaged waterway markers by calling 866-405-2869 or by filling out an online form at MyFWC.com/boating, by clicking “Waterway Management” then “Waterway Markers” and “Reporting Damaged/Missing Waterway Markers.”

You just read:

FWC reminds boaters: Use caution after Hurricane Ian

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.