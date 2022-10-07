Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania.

“It’s vitally important to recruit and train the next generation of workers in the electrical industry,” said Gov. Wolf. “Apprenticeship programs like this one give trainees both the classroom work and the on-the-job experience to ensure there will be a continuous pipeline of talent to bolster the industry.”

IBEW Local 743, in partnership with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Penn-Del-Jersey Chapter, will prepare 30-36 individuals from Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Schuylkill counties to become Qualified Electrical Workers through a five-year apprenticeship program. The program includes 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and 1000 hours of classroom-related instruction.

“The electrical industry has created a significant demand for Qualified Electrical Workers in our five-county area, and with the support of the DCED, our Apprenticeship Program will expand enrollment,” said Ed Bernitsky, Training Director, IBEW 743. “In an ever-changing industry, we can provide the most state-of-the-art training while our apprentices earn a fair wage and benefits.”

Located in Reading, IBEW 743 was chartered in 1918 and has been representing electricians in Pennsylvania for over 100 years. IBEW 743 also represents communication workers, technicians, installers and public works employees.

Under Gov. Wolf, 86 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and more than $13.5 million has been invested through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program.

The program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

For more information about the Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program and other economic development programs, visit DCED’s website.

