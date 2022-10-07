Peirano Estate Vineyards’ Cabernet Sauvignon selected as one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s 100 Best Buy Wines of 2022

Cabernet Sauvignon

LODI, CA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peirano Estate Vineyards is proud to announce that their 2020 Heritage Collection Cabernet Sauvignon has been chosen by Wine Enthusiast Magazine as the #1 Cabernet in the Top 100 Best Buy Wines of 2022! Reviewer Jim Gordon rated it 90 points and a best buy and noted “this full bodied yet well-balanced and smooth-textured wine fills the bill nicely with concentrated black-fruit flavors, mouth filling body and soothing, velvety tannins.”

While Zinfandel is what put the Lodi appellation on the map, there are many other grapes that grow well in the Lodi terroir, such as Cabernet Sauvignon. “They said it couldn’t be done here in Lodi but for 4 generations, the family knew this day would come.” says Lance Randolph, owner, winemaker and 4th generation grower.

This Cabernet Sauvignon comes from 50-year-old vines on the estate. The fruit was HAND-PICKED in late October 2020 at 25.5 Brix, with intense fruit flavors. To further the complexity of the fruit, three different fermentation methods were used– Static, Cold Soak and Rotary Fermentation (in equal ratios). Extended maceration time allowed for maximum extraction of color and phenolics. After fermenting to dryness, the wine was settled before being moved to barrels. The entire lot was aged in French and American oak, 15% of which was new wood, where it underwent malolactic fermentation. The wine was then racked every three months, as well as topped every two weeks, to achieve maximum clarity.

About Peirano Estate Vineyards:

Planted in the early 1880’s, Peirano Estate was one of the first vineyards in Lodi. Located in the very heart of the Lodi Appellation, Peirano Estate Vineyards grows Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah, Tempranillo, Malbec, Muscat, Viognier, Petite Sirah, and has perhaps the largest single block of old, head-trained, natural rooted Zinfandel left in the state of California.

To purchase the 2020 Heritage Cabernet or any of Peirano’s other 15 award-winning wines, please visit www.peirano.com or visit in the tasting room located at 21831 N Highway 99 in Acampo, CA.