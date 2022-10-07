Equator Set to Release Their Most Premium Luxury Appliance To-Date

Equator Luxury Gourmet Center

The Equator GC 43 SL Gourmet Center is an upscale, dual temperature zone storage solution for wine, gourmet snacks, and other beverages

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delivering a luxurious, elevated solution for food and beverage storage, Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the launch of the GC 43 SL Gourmet Center. Providing refrigeration, heating, and room temperature storage in the same unit, its dual temperature zone allows individuals to store all wine varietals, gourmet snacks, and other beverages at the optimum temperature. Designed with the most high-end features available, this gourmet center is the ultimate appliance for entertainment rooms, RVs, and tiny homes.

“Our team went all-out on this luxury appliance design,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “We’ve included every imaginable convenience and feature in this gourmet center to provide our customers with an unparalleled luxury appliance experience.”

The Equator GC 43 SL Gourmet Center measures 34.25 x 23.42 x 22.79 (HxWxD), weighs 117 lbs (gross weight), and can be set up as either a built-in or freestanding appliance. Spacious and highly-organized, users can store 43 bottles and 45 cans at one time. Exploring the gourmet center’s exterior features, it is made with an appealing stainless steel finish along with anti-UV glass doors. The anti-UV doors ensure that all stored contents are shielded from the harmful effects of sunlight.

Another highly desirable feature is the gourmet center’s dual temperature zone. By using the electronic temperature controls, the bottom zone can be adjusted between 50°F and 71.6°F, and the upper zone can be set between 33.8°F and 50°F. In conjunction with the temperature memory feature, this set up allows users to store all food and beverage items at the perfect temperature — at all times. In addition to keeping stored items at their ideal temperatures, the unit’s activated charcoal filter promotes a fresh, odor-free environment.

Other top features include the appliance’s five removable shelves, child lock, bottom panel ventilation, eco-friendly compressor with fan cooling, double panel tempered glass, two cedar shelves, a heating function, and reversible door.

The Equator GC 43 SL Gourmet Center is now available available starting at MSRP $1,159 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.