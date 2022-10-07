Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / False Information to a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B1002378

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                             

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/18/22 at 0826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 MM59, Windsor

VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer

 

ACCUSED: Jordan Owen                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyme, NH

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police received a Be on the Lookout (BOL) for a vehicle unable to maintain its lane while traveling on VT Route 131 and Interstate 91. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. The operator, later identified as Jordan Owen, was issued a traffic ticket and released on scene. At a later date, it was learned the operator had provided Troopers with the name of a family member on fear he had an outstanding warrant. On 09/20/2022, Owen was taken into custody by Springfield Police Department on an unrelated offense. While in their custody, he was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County on 11/22/2022 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 at 0800 hours   

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged at SSCF on outstanding warrant

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

