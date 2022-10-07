Westminster Barracks / False Information to a Police Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B1002378
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/18/22 at 0826 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 MM59, Windsor
VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Jordan Owen
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyme, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police received a Be on the Lookout (BOL) for a vehicle unable to maintain its lane while traveling on VT Route 131 and Interstate 91. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. The operator, later identified as Jordan Owen, was issued a traffic ticket and released on scene. At a later date, it was learned the operator had provided Troopers with the name of a family member on fear he had an outstanding warrant. On 09/20/2022, Owen was taken into custody by Springfield Police Department on an unrelated offense. While in their custody, he was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County on 11/22/2022 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged at SSCF on outstanding warrant
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600