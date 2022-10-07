Westminster Barracks / False Information to a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:22B1002378

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/18/22 at 0826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 MM59, Windsor

VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Jordan Owen

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyme, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police received a Be on the Lookout (BOL) for a vehicle unable to maintain its lane while traveling on VT Route 131 and Interstate 91. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. The operator, later identified as Jordan Owen, was issued a traffic ticket and released on scene. At a later date, it was learned the operator had provided Troopers with the name of a family member on fear he had an outstanding warrant. On 09/20/2022, Owen was taken into custody by Springfield Police Department on an unrelated offense. While in their custody, he was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County on 11/22/2022 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Lodged at SSCF on outstanding warrant

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

