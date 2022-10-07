Pisarto Enters the Home Décor Market - Now Reimagine your Home and Life with Art!
Pisarto, an online art gallery, expands its horizons by entering the Home Décor segmentMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With long-standing expertise in curating and selling wall art, Pisarto has decided to expand its business to the home decor segment. Along with selling world-class paintings, Pisarto will now be offering a wide selection of decor items to further enhance the artistic appeal of your home.
Why has Pisarto Chosen to Target the Home Decor Space?
Possessing a profound knowledge of the wall decor industry, Pisarto wanted to expand its offerings to a much wider audience, those interested in decorating their spaces. This new approach would benefit both Pisarto and its buyers with the increased variety of products, beyond just paintings and sculptures.
After a lot of research, which included invaluable customer inputs, Pisarto finally decided to get into home décor, thereby make its original vision of democratizing art a reality. It offers a vast range of products, such as wall shelves, wall art, trinket trays, artistic designed scarfs, etc. from various sellers and artisans.
Pinaki Gupta, the Founder of Pisarto has this to say “While we were evaluating where the next growth would come from; inputs from our happy customers played a key role in shaping our decision. We decided to venture into the Home Décor segment, which was in alignment to our original vision of democratizing art. This enables us to play in the Rs. 30,000 crore home décor market and not limit ourselves just to the paintings space.”
What kinds of Home Decor does Pisarto have on Display?
Pisarto offers a diverse collection of home decor that not only provide an aesthetically pleasing visual, but also enhanced functionality. A lot of the products promote Indian traditional art styles and forms. To give you an idea, here are a few examples of the types of home décor Pisarto has to offer:
Wall Hangings
Apart from handmade paintings and digital art, there are many other items that Pisarto has to offer for your walls. It has a wide collection of artsy keyholders, metal wall accents, decorative plates and vintage clocks. Apart from these, there are some very interesting hand-carved wooden wall racks, which are very artistic as well as functional listed on the store.
Tables and Tableware
Pisarto offers durable artistic side tables for the home, be it the living room or bedroom. The designs of the tableware and serveware have a deep influence of traditional Indian art. The full range of tableware that is needed for everyday life can be found on Pisarto. Be it mugs, coasters, serving bowls, serving trays, serving spoons, plates, serviette, placemats; you name it, they all are available on Pisarto.
Accessories, Stationery and Lifestyle Items
Little details play a big part in decorating your house and making it stand out. Somethings as little as a fridge magnet or paperweight can make a big difference. Interesting items such as pen stands, figurines, trinket trays, scarfs, bags, and umbrellas are also available on Pisarto.
How does Pisarto bring the same quality as its paintings in their Home Decor Products?
Artistic living is a core theme that runs across paintings and home décor business. The company is careful in evaluating the suppliers as well as the products before it finds its way on Pisarto.com. Not only are the products curated from a quality perspective but also looked at in terms of creativity.
Pisarto always has and will continue to work with merchants who offer nothing but the best. Thus, one can completely rely on any product that Pisarto offers; be it paintings or home décor.
About Pisarto
Pisarto is an online platform where you can buy paintings, wall decor, home decor and lifestyle products to elevate the looks of your home and enhance your quality of living. The platform started out as an online art gallery and has now become a marketplace for décor. The company is located in Mumbai, India, and was established in 2019 by founder and director Pinaki Gupta. He envisioned the idea of creating a platform for artists and art enthusiasts. Hence, all of its products have an artistic and aesthetic touch to them. After capturing the market of handmade paintings, it expanded its horizons to wall and home decor with the same idea. It is now a welcoming platform for both buyers or sellers of artsy products.
