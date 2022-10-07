Submit Release
Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Hendrik ("Hennie") Faul, Non-Executive Director of Centamin, has been appointed as a non-executive director of ACG Acquisition Company Limited, a special purpose acquisition company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

investor@centaminplc.com

Buchanan

Bobby Morse / Ariadna Peretz

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Peel Hunt LLP

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

