Advancements to Educate About Innovations in Cutting-Edge Financial Tools

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming up on Advancements with Ted Danson, the series will educate about groundbreaking FinTech investment tools.

The show will go behind the scenes to discover how the global appetite for impact investing has multiplied. Hearing from experts, audiences will learn why both privately and publicly managed measured impact investments equaled $636 billion last year.

Spectators will see how Gaia Impact is dedicated to accelerating societal change via the creation of innovative investment ecosystems, nurtured at sub-national level, and will learn how Costa Rica is poised to lead emerging markets in this process.

Audiences will discover how SDG Impact Foreign Direct Investment is cocreating, implementing, and monitoring localized impact investments and innovating SDG impact architecture.

"During the last 20 years, the implementation of technologies, such as the Internet, cloud computing, and mobile applications, have drastically changed the financial industry, and blockchain and cryptocurrencies are the present and the future of fintech in web3," said, Ronny Castillo, managing partner, Gaia Impact.

The show will also explore how developments, like Cenecoop´s Digital Cooperatives program, are revolutionizing shared economy models by changing how communities and capital work together through accessible, effortless, and social web3 technologies.

"We look forward to educating audiences about the latest developments in FinTech, while exploring how innovative tools and technologies are working together to innovate the industry," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Gaiai Impact:

Gaia Impact is an impact investment firm that creates investment ecologies of societal partners and sub-national governments as a key pathway to financing technology and innovation for SDG impact investment. It builds architecture that promotes exponential technologies and nature-based solutions for high impact through localization and scalability.

For more information, visit: http://www.gaiaimpact.org.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

