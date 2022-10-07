Coperion and LINXIS Group join to deliver enhanced customer solutions

Hillenbrand's Acquisition of LINXIS GROUP successfully completed

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc.'s acquisition of LINXIS Group, leaders in specialized equipment for the food, pharma, and cosmetics industries, has formally been completed. LINXIS Group has six industry-leading brands – Bakon, Diosna, Shaffer, Shick Esteve, Unifiller, and VMI – that serve customers in over 100 countries. With a global footprint, LINXIS Group specializes in the design, installation and service of industrial process equipment and automation solutions that are complementary to the equipment and solutions Coperion currently offers to the food and pharma industries. LINXIS Group will be a part of the Coperion Food, Health & Nutrition Division, headed by Kevin Buchler as President Food, Health and Nutrition division and Tim Cook as Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Linxis.

Both companies will combine their strengths and capabilities as global suppliers to the food and health industries. LINXIS Group's highly specialized equipment and strong reputation as a leading supplier for mixing, ingredient automation, and portioning solutions directly align with Coperion's growth strategy for food applications. Together, Coperion and LINXIS Group can leverage their respective expertise and combined global footprint to provide enhanced solutions for customers. The combined global customer service resources provide an enhanced support network to our customers. Additionally, multiple state-of-the-art test centers are available world-wide for product development and proof of concept trials.

"We believe LINXIS Group and their brands' strong reputation within the food, pharma, and cosmetics industry enhances Coperion's existing capabilities and aligns with our growth strategy. Together, we'll have strong production and engineering locations throughout the world. By leveraging the combined capabilities of both organizations, we will be able to offer more comprehensive processing solutions and create significant value for our customers," emphasized Kevin Buchler.

Tim Cook added, "we look forward to having a dedicated and committed partner at our side, that will support and enhance the growth path we started several years ago. We are convinced that the combination of both companies' technologies and our global sales and service networks provide excellent prospects for the future."

About Coperion

Coperion (http://www.coperion.com) is the global industry and technology leader in compounding and extrusion systems, feeding systems, bulk material handling systems, and services. Coperion develops, produces, and services plants, machinery, and components for the plastics, chemical, food, pharmaceutical and minerals industries. Coperion employs 2,500 people worldwide in its two divisions: Polymer and Strategic Markets / Aftermarket Sales and Service, as well as its 30 sales and service companies. Coperion is an Operating Company of Hillenbrand HI, an industrial company operating in over 40 countries serving a wide variety of industries across the world.

About LINXIS GROUP

LINXIS Group gathers leaders in specialized equipment for the food and health industries - Bakon, Diosna, Shaffer, Shick Esteve, Unifiller and VMI are experts in ingredient automation, sourdough and fermentation systems, mixing and depositing technologies. Their common mission is to grow their position as global leaders in process equipment and design supply, for the customers they serve around the world. For more information, visit http://www.LINXISGroup.com.

