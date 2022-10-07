Submit Release
Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Energy Corp. UEC ("UEC" or the "Company") invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at 2:10PM EST.

Interested investors can register to attend UEC's live webcast on October 12th via the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable registration link: https://bit.ly/3CFhbQQ

The presentation recording will be made available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly ISR mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

