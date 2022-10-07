Submit Release
Wabtec Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

Wabtec Corporation WAB announced it will report 2022 third quarter results before the U.S. financial markets open on November 1, 2022. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss those results with analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. To listen to the call via webcast, visit Wabtec's website at www.WabtecCorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations" in the "Investor Relations" section. An audio replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (access code: 2053871).

About Wabtec Corporation
Wabtec Corporation is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide.

